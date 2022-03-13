Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $544.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,063. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $864.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,257.37. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.20 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

