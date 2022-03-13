Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Sells $2,086,869.61 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 104,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

