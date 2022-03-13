Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

