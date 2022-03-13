Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $16.99 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

