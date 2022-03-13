LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 39,975 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 216,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,386 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,836,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

