LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $42.39 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.