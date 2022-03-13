Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Holdings Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,534,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

