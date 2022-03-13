Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:LTH opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

