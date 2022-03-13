Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 291 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 485.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

