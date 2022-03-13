Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $5,299,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $7,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Omnicell by 28.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

