Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 202,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.