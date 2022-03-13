Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Lipocine stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.23. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

