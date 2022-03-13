Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LQDA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.