Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

