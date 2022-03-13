LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 1,284,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
