LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 1,284,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

