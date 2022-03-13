Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

