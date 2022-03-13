Loopring Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $933.98 million and $61.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,675,414 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

