Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

