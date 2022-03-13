Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

