Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.