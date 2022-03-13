Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

