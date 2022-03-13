Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

