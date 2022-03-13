Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day moving average is $230.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

