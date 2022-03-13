LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

