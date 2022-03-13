LPL Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zynga by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,250,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 164,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

