LPL Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

M.D.C. stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

