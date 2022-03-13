LPL Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81.

