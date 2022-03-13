LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

