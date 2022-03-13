LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,742 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 141,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $3,732,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $502,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 481.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

