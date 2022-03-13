LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. Colliers International Group accounts for about 4.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $125.10. 103,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,103. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

