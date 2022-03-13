LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $414,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.88. 670,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,102. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $256.82 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,026 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.