LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $767,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $12.17 on Friday, hitting $303.87. 642,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.49 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

