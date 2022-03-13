LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.