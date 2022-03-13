MA Private Wealth Buys 35,813 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of COMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,295. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

