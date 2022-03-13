MA Private Wealth Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 607,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 96,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,380,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.