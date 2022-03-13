MA Private Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MA Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after buying an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.22. 5,599,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

