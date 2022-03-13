MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.29% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,679. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

