Macquarie Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.