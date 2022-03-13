Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

