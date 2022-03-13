MahaDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $4.26 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00007797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06607016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.97 or 0.99987812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041729 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

