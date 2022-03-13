Maria C. Borras Sells 19,632 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.