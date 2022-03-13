Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 934,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

