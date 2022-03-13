MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.26 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

