Markforged (MKFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Markforged has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

