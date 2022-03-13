Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.