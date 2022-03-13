Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 10,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 360,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

