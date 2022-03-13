Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

