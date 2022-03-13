Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,962,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

