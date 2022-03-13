Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,962,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo (Get Rating)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
