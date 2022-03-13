MASQ Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $121,948.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

