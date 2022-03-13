Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

